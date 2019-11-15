Enjoy the holiday spirit at the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Festival!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your family and friends to enjoy the holiday spirit at the 44th annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival!

The event kicks off at the State Fairgrounds on the following dates:

Fri., Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Carly Cook, Advertising and PR director of the festival, about all of the fun activities as well as a bunch of original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across the United States at the show.

For ticket prices, visit the Gilmore Shows website by clicking here.