Give back this holiday season at the 40th annual Thanksgiving Souper fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Give back this holiday season at the 40th annual Thanksgiving Souper fundraiser!

The fundraiser begins Thursday, November 21 at Eastminister Presbyterian Church on 3200 Trenholm Road from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Kathy Riley, the head of the Columbia Women’s Shelter, about how this fundraiser will go towards helping the homeless.

Michael Tucker, owner and operator of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, spoke about how the company will give away plenty of food, drinks and free gift cards at the fundraiser.

Event officials say there’s a $5 minimum donation for the fundraiser.

For more information, please visit the Columbia Women’s Shelter’s website by clicking here.