‘Angel Trees’ now up in Midlands locations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You have a chance to help ABC Columbia make a child’s Christmas wish come true.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are now up in area locations.

On the Angel Trees, you’ll find the names of area children in need and some items they are hoping to get for Christmas.

ABC Columbia is a proud partner of the Salvation Army’s effort to make sure no child goes without a gift this season.

For more information on how you can help, click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/tag/angel-tree-columbia-sc/

Below is a list of locations where you can find an Angel Tree:

Columbiana Centre Mall on Harbison (In front of JC Penny)

100 Columbiana Cir, Columbia, SC 29212

Walmart on Dutch Fork Rd

1180 Dutch Fork Rd, Irmo, SC 29063

Lexington Starbucks locations

5555 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072

105 Saluda Pointe Ct A, Lexington, SC 29072

Cupcake Down South in the Vista

1213 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201