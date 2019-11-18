Deputies: Body of missing man in Calhoun County found in a pond

CALHOUN CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Calhoun County deputies say the body of a missing man has been found in a pond on Friday.

According to the Times & Democrat, investigators found the body of Jeremy Ballew, 36, in a pond near St. Matthews around 2 p.m.

Authorities say the pond is about a half-mile from the Free Moon residence where Ballew was last seen on Halloween.

According to investigators, there were no obvious signs of trauma on Ballew’s body.

Officials say he was reported missing last week.

Deputies are investigating this incident, awaiting autopsy results on the cause of death.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.