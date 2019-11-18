Enjoy some Jazz at the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble with Kenny Barron this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Enjoy some Jazz at the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble with headliner and legendary pianist Kenny Barron this Saturday!

The show kicks off Saturday, November 23 in Johnson Hall at the University of South Carolina from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Curtis got to listen to professional saxophonist Robert Gardiner perform some sweet tunes!

For ticket information, please visit the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble website by clicking here.