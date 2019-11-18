Join the community to give back at the 2nd annual Bountiful Harvest!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join the community to give back this Thanksgiving season at the 2nd annual Bountiful Harvest!

The first event hosted by Lexington Police Department starts Thursday, November 21 at Lexington Municipal Complex.

It will start at 11 a.m. and continues until 8 p.m.

The second event hosted by Columbia Police Department starts Sunday, November 24 at the All-Star Baseball Field on Lester Drive, starting at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can donate canned foods, blankets, toiletries, warm clothes among other items at both events.

The BI-LO Gives Foundation will provide turkeys and produce to the first 300 attendees & Harvest Hope will give out Greg’s Groceries to those in need of support for their Thanksgiving meal.

