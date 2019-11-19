Child’s body found at Manse Street home: CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are at a Manse Street home where they say a child was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police say the child was three-years-old and say other children including a large number of animals were removed from the home.

Details are limited at this time; however, police say the parents are cooperating with the investigation.

