Columbia Marionette Theatre to perform their 4,000th “Litter Trashes Everyone” puppet show!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Marionette Theatre & PalmettoPride will celebrate their 4,000th performance of their puppet show “Litter Trashes Everyone” this week!

The interactive puppet show will be held at River Springs Elementary School on Thursday, November 21.

Curtis spoke with puppeteers John & Karri Scollon on how the show teaches children about litter awareness and prevention to keep the Palmetto State beautiful for everyone.

This puppet show has been performed throughout South Carolina for 20 years and counting.

For more information on future shows from the Columbia Marionette Theatre, visit their website by clicking here.