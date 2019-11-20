Local Living: Vista Lights, Christmas in Newberry and Angel Trees!

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some Holiday Happenings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living , we’re headed to see the Christmas spirit light up the Vista.

The annual Vista Lights will help ring in the holidays Thursday, November 21 from 6 to 10pm in the Vista, off Gervais Street.

More than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will stay open late for holiday specials. and of course, the Christmas tree will be lit at the corner of Gervais and Lincoln Streets. Click here for more details https://www.vistacolumbia.com/

Downtown Newberry is getting in the Christmas spirit.

The city will celebrate the start of the holidays with the annual Main Street Lights event.

It takes place Friday, November 22 from 5pm-8pm.

The event includes Christmas caroling, food, shopping and photo ops.

The community Christmas tree, located in front of community hall, will also be lit during the event. For more information click here https://www.cityofnewberry.com/events/event/1043-main-street-lights

You have a chance to help us here at ABC Columbia make a child’s Christmas wish come true.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are up in area locations for the holidays.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes, that they hope to get for Christmas.

Just stop by and choose a child from the Angel Tree and buy a gift.

The trees will be up through December 8, 2019. For a list of locations and ways to donate, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/

It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas at the State House.

The State Christmas Tree will be fully trimmed and the lights turned on this Sunday at the annual Governor’s Carolighting Ceremony. It kicks off at 5:30pm.