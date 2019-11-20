Lott: Former Richland County Deputy facing criminal sexual conduct charges against student

Fired School Resource Officer facing charges of criminal sexual conduct says Sheriff
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–  Sheriff Leon Lott says a former Richland County Deputy has been arrested and is facing sexual conduct charges.

According to Sheriff Lott, former deputy Jamel Bradley, who was also a school resource officer, is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct – third degree.

Lott says Bradley was arrested and charged Wednesday,  but was officially fired on October 30, 2019.

Bradley is accused of having an sexual relationship with a 17 year old high school student where he was a resource officer.

Bradley is scheduled to have his first court appearance tomorrow at 2pm.

 

