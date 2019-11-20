Lott: Former Richland County Deputy facing criminal sexual conduct charges against student

Fired School Resource Officer facing charges of criminal sexual conduct says Sheriff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sheriff Leon Lott says a former Richland County Deputy has been arrested and is facing sexual conduct charges.

According to Sheriff Lott, former deputy Jamel Bradley, who was also a school resource officer, is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct – third degree.

Lott says Bradley was arrested and charged Wednesday, but was officially fired on October 30, 2019.

Bradley is accused of having an sexual relationship with a 17 year old high school student where he was a resource officer.

Bradley is scheduled to have his first court appearance tomorrow at 2pm.