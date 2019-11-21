Chapin High hosts basketball scrimmage fundraiser to help with coach’s cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Chapin High School’s boys basketball team are holding a scrimmage fundraiser to help their head coach with his cancer.

The event kicks off Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. at the school on 300 Columbia Ave in Chapin to raise funds for Mark Snelgrove, who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Chapin’s girls and boys basketball team will face each other in the scrimmage.

Curtis spoke with Chapin High School’s boys varsity basketball assistant coach, Marquette Carr, and some of the players on what this event means to them to help out their coach.

Tickets are $2 for students and $5 for adults.

You can also donate to Coach Snelgrove’s family through a Go Fund Me page by clicking here.