Day of giving for all at Lexington’s 2nd Bountiful Harvest

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — Thursday was a day of giving in Lexington, as hundreds of people were fed or could take food home at the ‘Bountiful Harvest.’ They could also give back and help people in the community.

This year the BI-LO Gives Foundation also donated 300 bags of fresh produce and turkeys, just in time for Thanksgiving.

“Maybe you don’t have a Thanksgiving meal, we wanted to have that opportunity for you to come and get those food items. But also maybe you wanted to give,” said Cpl. Cameron Mortenson with the Lexington Police Department.

Hundreds of people across the Midlands came out to either get food or give back.

“For those who can give, we’re accepting donations for Mission Lexington. Especially, toiletries and canned goods to help them continue to do the great work that they do in Lexington,” said Kassy Alia Ray, CEO and Founder of Serve & Connect.

Serve & Connect partnered with the Lexington Police Department to host the event, and community partners also came out in support.

“We saw such a tremendous response from last year, we wanted to grow it this year,” said Mortenson.

Last year, over 350 people were fed at the Harvest with a sit-down meal. This year, even more were expected.

“Bountiful Harvest is one day of giving and neighbor helping neighbor, but it doesn’t stop here. Every step of the way we’ve been very intentional about building the relationships between the police department, the community organizations, and creating a space for those relationships and sense of community to continue to grow,” said Alia Ray.

The Bountiful Harvest is a chance for neighbors to bond with neighbors, and celebrate the community as the holiday season approaches.

“That’s the most important thing. We’re all neighbors. We all have our highs, we all have our lows. We all have ways we can give and all ways that we need to receive,” said Alia Ray.

“There’s connections that are made here that we hope can make a positive change in someone’s life, not just for today but in the future as well,” said Mortenson.

A second Bountiful Harvest will be held this Sunday at All-Star Baseball Field, 4219 Lester Dr. in Columbia from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information on Sunday’s Bountiful Harvest, click here.