Hammond tops Laurence Manning Academy 49-21 to claim third straight SCISA 3A state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In unsurprising fashion, the Hammond Skyhawks dominated from the first play of the game against Laurence Manning, scoring on a 34-yard double-reverse flea flicker touchdown pass. That set the tone in what would be a very one-sided state championship game, as Hammond would go on to claim its third straight SCISA 3A title, taking down Laurence Manning Academy 49-21.

This is the Skyhawks 17th overall state championship in football, their 11th since 2006, and their fifth in the last six seasons.

Tonight was also the swan song for one of the most memorable senior classes in program history, with big-name prospects like Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley set to go play college football next year.

Here’s what head coach Erik Kimrey, Huntley, and senior quarterback Jackson Muschamp had to say after an emotional win at Benedict College tonight.