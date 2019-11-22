Mothers Against Drunk Driving to host 2019 Zero Proof Mocktail Mix-Off!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting a 2019 Zero Proof Mocktail Mix-Off fundraiser this weekend!
The event will take place Sun., November 24, at the Columbia Fire Department headquarters on 1800 Laurel Street, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Curtis spoke with MADD representative Steven Burritt about how some of the Midlands best restaurants and community groups will compete to create the most creative and delicious non-alcoholic beverage.
The fundraiser also celebrates designated drivers, South Carolina law enforcement and other first responders.
The tasty mix-off will also feature local celebrity judges, music from Interstate Exiles, and a silent auction.
Tickets are $8 for general admission.
To register for the fundraiser, visit MADD’s website by clicking here.