Mothers Against Drunk Driving to host 2019 Zero Proof Mocktail Mix-Off!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting a 2019 Zero Proof Mocktail Mix-Off fundraiser this weekend!

The event will take place Sun., November 24, at the Columbia Fire Department headquarters on 1800 Laurel Street, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Curtis spoke with MADD representative Steven Burritt about how some of the Midlands best restaurants and community groups will compete to create the most creative and delicious non-alcoholic beverage.

The fundraiser also celebrates designated drivers, South Carolina law enforcement and other first responders.

The tasty mix-off will also feature local celebrity judges, music from Interstate Exiles, and a silent auction.

Tickets are $8 for general admission.

To register for the fundraiser, visit MADD’s website by clicking here.