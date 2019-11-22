Surveillance images released of suspected wanted for attempted burglary

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted burglary on November 12.

Deputies say they responded to 7715 Claudia Drive just before 11 p.m. were they met the resident from the adjacent property who said she saw a unknown male on the side the building near the windows.

Three windows had been broken and the frame around the window had been damaged, deputies say.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos or has with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1000.