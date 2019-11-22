Tis the Season: Angel Trees are now up around the Midlands

Salvation Army Angel Trees now up in area locations for you to help make a child's Christmas wish come true

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Calling all of Santa’s helpers! You have a chance to help ABC Columbia make a child’s Christmas wish come true.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are up in area locations for the holidays.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes, that they hope to get for Christmas.

Just stop by and choose a child from the Angel Tree and buy a gift.

The trees will be up through December 8, 2019. For a list of locations and ways to donate, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/