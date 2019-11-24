Driver killed after car overturns in West Columbia

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County coroner has identified the person who was killed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Alexander R. Jeffcoat, 23, of Lexington died at the scene due to his injuries, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say Jeffcoat’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway and overturned on the Columbia Airport Expressway in West Columbia. Jeffcoat was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred. A passenger in the vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.