Gun discharges during struggle killing man, investigators say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say a man is dead after a gun discharged following a struggle with another man.

The incident occurred on November 24 around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Percival Road.

Investigators say no one has been charged at this time and the investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.