Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering hosts free meal event this Thanksgiving!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering is giving back to the community with its third annual free Thanksgiving meal event!

The event kicks off Thursday, November 28 at 3120 Broad River Road from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Curtis spoke with owner Karen Erinfolami about how much this means to her giving back to our first responders for all they do to protect us.

For more information, visit Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering’s website by clicking here.