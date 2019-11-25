Local Living: Dancing with the Stars Live headed to Columbia, plus ‘Mister Rogers’ movie review

DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! – 2020 TOUR DANCES ACROSS THE US THIS WINTER!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Topping our look at Local Living, one of America’s favorite dance shows is set to take the stage at the Township Auditorium.

“Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020″ will be in Columbia on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now.

The production will feature fan favorite professional dancers as seen on ABC’S Dancing with the Stars.

For more in the tour, click here https://dwtstour.com/

Plus, if you are headed to a movie this Thanksgiving holiday, our Matt Perron shares his take on the new drama with Tom Hanks, ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’.

Video Courtesy Sony Pictures