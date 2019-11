RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 34-year-old man has died after being shot on Dubard Boyle Road on Sunday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Demetrius Floyd was taken by EMS to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Floyd died from multiple gunshot wounds, Watts said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.