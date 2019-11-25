Salvation Army of the Midlands kicks off Red Kettle Campaign, offers new way to donate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is officially underway in the Midlands, after a ceremony was held Monday morning at the State House. This year, there’s a new option for those who wish to donate.

“The iconic Red Kettles mean it’s time to raise money for the Salvation Army, so we can go out and do the most good,” said Lisa Huffman, Director of Public Relations and Volunteer Services with The Salvation Army of the Midlands.

“This year we’re looking to do $375,000. That is our goal, so we’re believing that we’re going to make that goal,” said Major Henry Morris, an Area Commander with The Salvation Army.

Efforts to reach that goal are already off to a good start, thanks to a $100,000 donation at the kick off event from JTs Automotive Group.

“‘Doing the most good’ is the motto of the Salvation Army. And we are very proud to present this check,” said J.T. Gandolfo, owner of JTs.

This year, for the first time, people who wish to donate don’t need any cash or change. They can use either the Apple Pay or Google Pay apps on their smartphones.

“It’s just a sign of the times of change and technology, so we hope that it will invite people to give easier if they don’t have cash on them,” said Huffman.

It doesn’t matter if you donate with your phone or with cash, because every cent helps.

“Don’t think that your change or your dollar doesn’t matter. It does matter. From the penny, to the $5, $10, all of it matters when it comes together,” said Morris.

All the donations stay local, so you know you’re helping your neighbors when you give to a Red Kettle.

“It’s not about us, but it’s about meeting the needs of our people and our families in this community,” said Morris.

The Salvation Army is always looking for more volunteers to ring bells at the kettles. For more information on volunteering, click here.