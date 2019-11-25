Shooting on Clark Street leaves 1 dead: CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight shooting at a North Columbia home.

CPD officers say they were called to a home in the 3000 block of Clark Street at 12:30 a.m.

A male was found on the floor with no signs of life, officers say.

At this time, investigators are following leads in the case and are working to determine if surveillance video captured the suspect or suspects on camera.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation.

Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook encourages citizens with information about the incident to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.