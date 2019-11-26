It’s the season of giving: Here’s how to donate to the Angel Tree and Red Kettle

Salvation Army Angel Trees and Red Kettles up in area locations for you to help make a child's Christmas wish come true

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tis the season for the sounds of the familiar Red Kettle.

This year the Salvation Army is going high tech.

Even if you don’t have any cash or change, to drop in, you can still donate.

This year, you can give using Apple or Google pay.

You can find red kettles at over 60 locations across the midlands.

Calling all of Santa’s helpers! You have a chance to help ABC Columbia make a child’s Christmas wish come true.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are up in area locations for the holidays.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes, that they hope to get for Christmas.

Just stop by and choose a child from the Angel Tree and buy a gift.

The trees will be up through December 8, 2019.

For a list of locations and ways to donate, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/