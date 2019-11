RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of the man who was killed during a shooting on Clark Street has been released.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Delon Knack Summersett, 41, of the home died at the scene.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Clark Street.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.