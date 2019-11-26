Richland County Sheriff’s Department release mugshot of murder suspect

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaylen Bell is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

Investigators say Bell, 18, is wanted in connection with the killing of Demetrius Floyd, 34, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at a home in the 400 block Dubard-Boyle Road.

Bell is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Bell, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Bell or knows of his whereabouts can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.