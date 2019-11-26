SC DOT restricting lane closures to help with Thanksgiving travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–As many of you get ready to hit the road, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has an update on traffic conditions during the holiday.

In a release the SC DOT announced, to help with holiday traffic, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures for non-emergency highway work on interstate highways and high-volume, multi lane primary routes during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The SC DOT says this restriction is in effect from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.