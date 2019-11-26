Suspect charged with attempted murder following shooting on Rosedale Arch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 21-year-old man is behind bars in connection to an overnight shooting that left one man injured.

Rayshide Teekyon Maxwell shot the 51-year-old victim in the 800 block of Rosedale Arch near Ashley Street shortly before 4:00 a.m., police say.

The victim was shot in the lower body and is in stable condition, police say.

Maxwell is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.