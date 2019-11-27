No criminal charges will be filed in carbon monoxide deaths at Allen Benedict Court apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Fifth District Solicitor Byron Gipson announced Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filled in the deaths of two men in January due to carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court.

Gipson says “probable cause does not exist” for his office to pursue criminal charges. However, he says there were several safety violations at the apartments, such as not having proper smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.

The Columbia Housing Authority has been cited multiple times in Columbia Municipal Court for safety violations, Gipson said.

The Columbia Housing Authority released a statement following the press conference in says in part.

”It’s a new day at Columbia Housing,” says Commission Chairman Ernest Cromartie, III. ”Ivory is a solid transformative leader. She is transparent with the Board, her follow-through and accountability is unmatched. We are confident in her ability to lead Columbia Housing forward, restore public trust and improve service delivery to our residents.”

Mathews is committed to working with the residents, the Board of Commissioners and Staff, the city of Columbia, and community partners to transform Columbia Housing’s service-delivery and community presence as the agency works to continue to meet the affordable housing needs of some of the area’s most vulnerable citizens.

