Sumter man out on bond after alleged assault, kidnapping

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department say a man threatened to kill a woman and then take his own life following a violent struggle in October.

Phillip Andrea Davis is accused of pointing a handgun at the victim and preventing her from leaving the residence.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm because he was previously convicted of second-degree burglary, a violent felony, deputies say.

Davis was released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and has since been released after posting bond at $75,000 for the charges against him — $50,000 for kidnapping, $20,000 for ABHAN and $5,000 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.