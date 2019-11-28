Legendary Summerville football head coach John McKissick passes away at 93

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Today longtime Summerville head football coach John McKissick passed away at his home at the age of 93.

In his career as the Green Wave’s head coach, McKissick amassed more victories (621) than any football coach at any level in America. He started his tenure in 1953 and coached for 63 years before retiring in 2015.

McKissick led the Green Wave to 10 state championships and 14 state championship appearances. He was inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s inaugural Hall of Fame Class in 2014.