Local stores and parking lots crowded as Black Friday deals attract shoppers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Even though some stores open on Thanksgiving, all stores were open early Friday morning as Black Friday kicked off.

“We’ve been up since 5:00 this morning,” said Marquis Malone-Crocker, who was out Black Friday shopping.

With all the deals and savings, you really can’t top some of the specials that Black Friday offers.

“Oh, it’s an awesome day. I mean this is the day you get the best sales, the best prices,” said Malone-Crocker.

“I think what’s great with Black Friday is you really have several ways to save. You have the special deals that are just offered on Black Friday, that are made specifically for it with a lot of bundle packs, items like that. And then you got the items that are ‘Save X amount of dollars.’ So those two ways you can really add and save,” said Tye Rather, Store Manager of Irmo’s Walmart.

Some people just shop online, while others are out and about looking at the deals in person.

“Crowds– everyone is on the road. But it’s not cray, not too crazy down here. I’m okay traveling around to different stores. But it’s packed, the parking lots are packed so finding a parking space is like a nightmare,” said Malone-Crocker.

This year, there are six less days in between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“With less days this year than last year, I think it’s going to creep up on a lot of folks. We’re going to see more people taking advantage of the online sales the day before Thanksgiving, people are going to really try to organize themselves on how they get their shopping done with the compacted season,” said Rather.

Even if you didn’t shop till you dropped this Black Friday, there’s still plenty of time to get presents for your loved ones.

“I’m enjoying being here with the family, and trying to look for gifts for everyone this season. So it’s all about giving and I’m very excited about it,” said Malone-Crocker.