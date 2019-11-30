Gamecock Saturday Night on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— College football is here and ABC Columbia is your place to follow all the action.

Gamecock Saturday Night, ABC Columbia‘s college football show, airs tonight after College Football on ABC.

Mike Gillespie and Cameron Gaskins will update you on all the action from the Carolina Clemson showdown, plus college football‘s other Saturday match ups.

We’ll have the latest scores and highlights from all around the SEC and ACC. Tonight on ABC Columbia.