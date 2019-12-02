Camden Lions Club to host Christmas Gala this holiday season!

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to have some fun with the Camden Lions Club as they host their Christmas Gala this holiday season!

The event kicks off on Saturday, December 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Camden American Legion Post on 1133 Chestnut Ferry Road.

Curtis spoke with club member Anthony Bell, who talked about the wonderful activities at the gala for you and your family.

There will be a live band, plenty of food and a raffle to support the club so they can continue serving the community!

Tickets are $15 for one person and $25 for two.

For more information, you can call Mr. Bell at 803-707-5535 or Mr. Brad Martin at 404-593-1123.