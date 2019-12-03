Deputies search for man accused of burglary, who escaped custody in Lexington

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities in Lexington are searching for a man accused of burglary who they say escaped custody.

Tyrese Dashawn Johnson was arrested on multiple burglary charges November 28 on Sandpit Road in Leesville.

Johnson escaped custody following the arrest, deputies say.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts