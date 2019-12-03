Deputies search for man accused of burglary, who escaped custody in Lexington

Tyrese Dashawn Johnson/LCSD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities in Lexington are searching for a man accused of burglary who they say escaped custody.

Tyrese Dashawn Johnson was arrested on multiple burglary charges November 28 on Sandpit Road in Leesville.

Johnson escaped custody following the arrest, deputies say.

#WANTED – Tyrese Dashawn Johnson Johnson escaped custody after his arrest on multiple burglary charges Nov. 28 on Sandpit Rd in Leesville. Please RT and share anonymous tips about Johnson’s location with Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372. You could be eligible for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/s6U0iSCDDL — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 3, 2019