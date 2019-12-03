Local Living: Sweet Seasons, Tree Lighting and First Thursday on Main

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Happening Tuesday night in Forest Acres , it is the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

‘Sweet Seasons’ will take place from 5:30 – 9:00 pm, at the Forest Park Shopping Center which is off Forest Drive.

In addition to the tree lighting , there will be free photos with Santa. https://www.forestacres.net/sweet-seasons

You can welcome in December this week at First Thursday on Main.

Thursday, December 5 businesses in downtown Columbia on Main Street will keep their doors open a little later for food, shopping and fun.

You can stroll the 1200 block to the 1700 block to check out the fun. Click here for more details http://www.firstthursdayonmain.com/

On Friday the City of West Columbia will spread holiday cheer with the annual Christmas Tree lighting.

Enjoy Christmas carols, and performances from students at local schools.

Plus, the lighting of the West Columbia Christmas Tree.

It will all take place at 6:30 in front of West Columbia City Hall Friday, December 6th.