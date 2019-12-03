Richland School District Two board approves rezoning plan

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-The Richland Two School Board of Trustees voted unanimously voted in favor of rezoning two neighborhoods. Tuesday night.

The proposal passed after two readings, and hearing complaints from some district two parents. Board members say the decision to rezone students who live in Jacobs Creek and Forest Creek neighborhoods was made because Catawba Trail Elementary is almost at capacity. Starting next school year those students who live in the rezoned areas will have to attend Bookman Road Elementary.

A move some parents say disrupts what they had planned.

“We closed on our home two years ago in Forest Creek and built our life around living in this neighborhood and going to that elementary school,” parent ShaNay Parker said.

In the midst of backlash, board members say there would be a clause that allows rising 5th graders and their siblings who live in the two rezoned areas to continue getting an education from Catawba Trail. However some parents who have younger kids feel like there should’ve been another option.

“Tonight they never considered how many 5th graders would be leaving the school to create room for others to come in,” Parker said. “None of those things were ever brought up.”