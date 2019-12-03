WATCH: Dabo Swinney clarifies CFP comments, doubles down on unfair criticism against Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — After beating South Carolina on Saturday, Dabo Swinney gained some national attention for his comments regarding how Clemson is perceived by the College Football Playoff committee and the national media.

Today, as his team is preparing to face Virginia in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, Swinney offered some clarification around those comments. He says his comments were not meant to be aimed at the CFP committee, but rather a defense against certain criticisms.

Click the video above to see some of his comments from Tuesday’s press conference.