Be an angel: How to give to the Angel Tree

Salvation Army Angel Trees now up in area locations for you to help make a child's Christmas wish come true

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands holiday tradition continues this week.

Calling all of Santa’s helpers! You have a chance to help ABC Columbia make a child’s Christmas wish come true.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are up in area locations for the holidays.

On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes, that they hope to get for Christmas.

Just stop by and choose a child from the Angel Tree and buy a gift.

The trees will be up through December 8, 2019. For a list of locations and ways to donate, just click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/