Fatal collision kills one on SC Highway 34 in Fairfield county

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C (WOLO) – Troopers say one person was killed in a collision in Fairfield county on Tuesday, December 3.

Authorities say it happened on South Carolina Highway 34 at the intersection of Smallwood Road around 2:15 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of an SUV hit another driver attempting to cross the road.

Officials say the SUV driver died at a hospital while the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts.