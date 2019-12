RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department officials say they are on scene of a collision between a train and an 18 wheeler.

Officials say it happened just before 9 a.m. today on the 4100 block of McCords Ferry Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says there are injuries in this collision and the roadway is blocked.

Firefighters and troopers are investigating.

