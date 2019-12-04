Take part in West Columbia’s 2019 Meeting Street Artisan Market!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your friends and family to enjoy the artistic side of South Carolina at West Columbia’s Meeting Street Artisan Market!

The market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December 21 at 425 Meeting Street.

Curtis spoke with Anna Huffman, Communications and Technology Director of the City of West Columbia.

She spoke about how the market has vendors selling original art, crafts, foods, and produce!

For more information on this event and many more, visit the City of West Columbia’s website by clicking here.