Cases of mumps continues to spike at College of Charleston

Mumps continues to be a problem at the College of Charleston.

Last month the college reported 26 cases

A new report released Tuesday from the college shows that the amount cases is not getting any better. The school announced the total number of cases has now risen to 61 since the outbreak was first announced in September.

The college reports that the vast majority of cases are no longer infectious. However, officials warn that secondary cases of the mumps are still possible at least through the end of the year.