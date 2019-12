Fatal collision on Highway 341 in Lee county kills one person

LEE CO., S.C. – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a fatal collision in Lee county.

Troopers say it happened on Wednesday on S.C Highway 341 near Stokes Bridge Road West.

According to investigators, after 8 p.m., the driver’s vehicle ran off the road and hit several trees.

Officials says the victim died on scene and was wearing a seat belt. Troopers are investigating.