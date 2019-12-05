Local Living: Light up North Main, Plus, A Starry Night

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–North Main Street is getting into the holiday spirit Thursday.

Light up NOMA Cookie Crawl, starts at 6pm December 5 and runs until 9pm.

Area merchants are opening their doors offering special deals, a cookie crawl, and performances by area students.

The Tree Lighting will take place at 7pm at the intersection of Confederate and Main Street.

You can welcome in December at First Thursday on Main.

Tonight businesses in downtown Columbia on Main Street will keep their doors open a little later for food, shopping and fun.

You can stroll the 1200 block to the 1700 block to check out the fun. For more details click here http://www.firstthursdayonmain.com/

Friday night the City of West Columbia will spread holiday cheer with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

You can enjoy Christmas carols, and performances from students at local schools.

Plus, the lighting of the West Columbia Christmas tree.

It will all take place at 6:30 pm in front of West Columbia City Hall Friday, December 6 2019.

The streets of Five Points will be decked in holiday cheer next week.

The annual holiday event, ‘A Starry Night’, is set to take place Friday, December 13th from 4 until 8.

It will feature holiday specials, visits with Santa and holiday treats.