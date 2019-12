North Charleston man ID’d as victim of fatal incident at Holly Hill cement plant

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A 65-year-old North Charleston man has been identified as the victim of a fatal incident at a cement plant in Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Lennox W. Hinckson died in a workplace accident at Holcim Cement Plant in Holly Hill.

His cause of death was accidental, Fogle said.