Charleston man last seen driving 2003 Mercedes: Deputies

Philip H. Murray, Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies in Charleston are asking for help locating a 65-year-old man last seen on December 1.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released what appears to be a traffic camera surveillance image of Philip Murray’s car.

Deputies say he was last seen around 8 p.m. by family driving a maroon 2003 Mercedes with SC tag IVJ979.

Murray is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say they do not suspect foul play.

If any one has information or know the whereabouts of Philip Murray, you’re asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.