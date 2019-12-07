State Fairgrounds lights up for the holidays

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina State Fair is back for the holidays.

Well, part of it.

Friday night the South Carolina State Fairgrounds showcased its first ever Holiday Light Show. Beginning tonight, Saturday December 7th you’ll be able to take your family on a holiday ride through the fairgrounds for a look at the 150th State Fair Anniversary Tribute display.

Organizers it’s a must stop spot for anyone looking to celebrate the holiday season. You’ll have plenty of time to check it out, the tribute display begins tonight and will run through December 28th, from 6PM to 9PM Monday through Thursday and 6PM until 10PM Friday through Sunday.

For more information about the Carolina light show Click here