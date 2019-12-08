WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and John Simpson discuss ACC Championship, College Football Playoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) — Despite facing criticism around their schedule all season long, the Clemson Tigers have put their heads down, come to work every week, and put in another undefeated effort through 13 games in 2019.

Tonight, they made history as the first team in the history of college football to win five consecutive conference championship games with a 62-17 rout over Virginia at Bank of America Stadium.

The scary thing? This team still feels like there’s more left in the tank.

Now, as they await their opponent and destination in the College Football Playoffs, this team says everything is clicking at the right time, and the Tigers and primed to repeat as national champions again in 2020.

Here’s what Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and John Simpson had to say after a historic win in Charlotte.