Allen University accepting nominations for 40 Under 40

Courtesy: Allen University

Courtesy: Allen University



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Applications for Allen University’s inaugural 40 under 40 are being accepted, but hurry – the deadline is approaching.

The program seeks to identify the most talented and promising individuals who graduated from Allen University; Nominees will be viewed by the university’s selectors based on integrity, accountability, and commitment to the institution.

After the December 16 deadline, the selectors will convene and judge the merits of the candidates, weighing their achievements until they find forty candidates for the year.

The honorees will be announced on February 3.

If you would like to nominate someone for the 40 under 40 class of 2020, please contact Dr. Teesa Brunson at (803) 376-5724 or at tbrunson@allenuniversity.edu.